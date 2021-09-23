Exporters’ conclave in Mysuru

Mysuru stands fifth in exports in the State with total annual exports amounting to ₹2,916 crore. Also, between September 2020 and March 2021, Mysuru exported goods worth ₹2,914 crore.

The major exports take place in pharma, textiles, wood products, IT, printing, medical equipment in Mysuru, according to the District Industries Centre.

In Mysuru, the DIC on Thursday conducted an exporters’ conclave where the top exporters of the city displayed goods that are exported. As many as 154 industries are engaged in exports and 85 of them are identified as top exporters from Mysuru.

Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham inaugurated the conclave organised as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Vanijya Saptaha, at the Zilla Panchayat premises. ZP CEO Yogesh, Joint Director Lingaraju and others were present.

In his address, Mr. Gautham told the industrialists to adopt to the digital revolution and added they can prosper only if they do so. Using digital technologies, the industries can expand their earnings, he felt.

He said the government and the district administration always supported industrial development. Mysuru houses globally-recognised industries and companies, and Mysuru was progressing well in the service sector

DIC Joint Director B.K. Lingaraju said Mysuru stands second in the State in the service sector after Bengaluru, and stands fourth in freight transport.

Industries in Mysuru exports goods to over 63 countries, including USA and Germany and those in the Gulf. An export house is coming up in Mysuru at a cost of ₹5-6 crore to further boost exports from the city, he said, adding that it will start its operations soon.

Mysuru Industries Association Secretary Suresh Kumar Jain was present.