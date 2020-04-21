Export of vegetables, fruits may begin soon

The export of vegetables and fruits from Karnataka to other countries is expected to resume within a week, according to an official communique. The release states that about 220 tonnes would be sent on a weekly basis.

The exportshad come to a standstill after the outbreak of COVID-19. Exporters are concerned that the cargo prices have gone up.

Meanwhile the problems of exporters and farmers were discussed by Horticulture Minister Narayana Gowda with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday.

The release says that the State is expected to take up the matter with the Union Civil Aviation Minister through the Chief Minister to get clearance for exports.

The vegetable and fruits from the State are expected to be sent to about 10 countries including England, U.S., Australia and Singapore if permission is granted, according to the release.