Export of vegetables, fruits may begin soon

The export of vegetables and fruits from Karnataka to other countries is expected to resume within a week, according to an official communique. The release states that about 220 tonnes would be sent on a weekly basis.
The exportshad come to a standstill after the outbreak of COVID-19. Exporters are concerned that the cargo prices have gone up.
Meanwhile the problems of exporters and farmers were discussed by Horticulture Minister Narayana Gowda with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday.
The release says that the State is expected to take up the matter with the Union Civil Aviation Minister through the Chief Minister to get clearance for exports.
The vegetable and fruits from the State are expected to be sent to about 10 countries including England, U.S., Australia and Singapore if permission is granted, according to the release.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.