Export of horticulture produces to resume soon: Minister

The State government is making efforts to uplift the horticulture sector by resuming the export of produces in one or two days, said Minister for Municipal Administration, Horticulture and Sericulture K.C. Narayana Gowda.

According to the Minister, the government is taking initiatives pertaining to the issue including discussing with the Airport Authority of India (AAI).

Mr. Gowda, district in-charge for Mandya, was speaking to mediapersons after inaugurating the free fruits and vegetables distribution programme to the people here on Wednesday.

The State had been exporting 300 to 400 tonnes of produces annually to the U.S., U.K., Sri Lanka, Dubai and other countries with the horticulturists across Karnataka growing varieties of crops. But the export had been stopped for the last several weeks owing to the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The growers from Karnataka also supply excess produces to Maharashtra, Rajasthan and other States in the country. The COVID-19 outbreak has hit the horticulture sector and the State government is committed to its uplift, the Minister said.

According to him, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is keen on relaxing the restrictions on exporting the horticulture produces, with the support of the Union government.

Lauding the donors/volunteers for supplying essentials to the poor and needy during the prevailing crisis situation, Mr. Gowda said he would organise a programme in Mandya after the withdrawal of lockdown restrictions and Mr. Yediyurappa would thank the people of Mandya.

Mandya Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh and others were present.