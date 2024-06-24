Export Management Training Programme begins in Mysuru

A six-day-long Export Management training programme organised jointly by Visvesvaraya Trade Promotion Centre (VTPC) and Mysuru District Industries Center began in Mysuru on Monday.

Presiding over the training programme, Joint Director of District Industries Centre (DIC), Mysuru, T. Dinesh told the industrialists and entrepreneurs attending the training programme that the government of India had set up Export Promotion Centres in all the districts and there were ample opportunities for setting up export-oriented industries even in Mysuru.

Emphasising the need for industries to set a target of increasing exports annually by 5 per cent, Mr. Dinesh said an increase in exports will increase foreign exchange and the country’s income, besides encouraging the industries.

He said India exported goods worth $ 778 million and imported goods worth $ 860 million last year. Karnataka ranked 4th in the country in terms of exports, he said while calling upon industries to give exports a push and enable the State to emerge at the top of the list of exporters in the country.

Chairman of Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) K.B. Lingaraju, who also spoke on the occasion, said Mysuru already has around 165 exporters. However, there was a need for more industries to manufacture quality products and increase the exports.

Secretary of Mysuru Industries Association (MIA) Suresh Kumar Jain said an export centre was being established in Mysuru and construction of a building for the same had already started.

He emphasised the need for exporters to concentrate more on the packaging of the goods that ensure they reach their destinations on time without any damage. He pointed out that small-scale industries accounted for as much as 45 per cent of the exports.

The proposed semiconductor industry for Mysuru will also help boost exports from Mysuru, he said.

Joint Director of VTPC Babu Nagesh hoped that the training programme would help more industries take to exporting their goods from Mysuru. Meghala L. from the VTPC Export Information Centre in Mysuru was also present on the occasion.