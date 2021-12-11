Expo to showcase new technologies, products for armed forces

Mysuru

11 December 2021 20:39 IST

An exhibition to showcase new technologies and products for the armed forces will be held opposite the North Gate of Mysuru Palace (Balarama Jayarama Gate) on December 13 and 14.

According to a statement here, Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL), Mysuru, and Defence Bio-Engineering and Electro-Medical Laboratory (DEBEL), Bengaluru, will be organising the two-day-long “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” Exhibition to mark 75 years of Independence.

Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Bagadi Gautham will inaugurate the indoor exhibition while Commissioner of Mysuru City Police Chandragupta will inaugurate the outdoor exhibition at 10 a.m. on December 13.

The exhibition will remain open from 10.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both the days. However, admission to the exhibition will be restricted to persons who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as per the State Government’s directions, said the press statement issued by DRFL in Mysuru.