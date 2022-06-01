Expo on eco-friendly construction in Mysuru

An expo on eco-friendly construction products and green lifestyles will be organised by Builders’ Association of India (BAI), Mysuru Centre, on June 11 and 12 at Nanjaraj Bahadur Choultry in the city as part of the World Environment Month.

The expo, titled Mygreen exhibition, will be held from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on both the days.

The BAI, Mysuru Centre, along with Mysuru Builders Charitable Trust has lined up a series of programmes as part of the World Environment Month, which will be inaugurated by environmentalists Krupakar and Senani at a function to be held at Mysuru Builders’ Charitable Trust on June 3.

Managing Director of Jungle Lodges and Resorts, Bengaluru, Manoj Kumar, will be the guest of honour on the occasion.

On June 14, an awareness programme on green initiatives that can be adapted by homemakers at their homes will be held at the auditorium of the Mysuru Builders’ Charitable Trust.

On June 19, Green Cyclothon, Chamundi Challenge and Cycling Marathon will be held to encourage people to stay fit and help the environment by reducing carbon emission.

The other programmes include Green Trekking at Kushalnagar in Kodagu district on June 25 and drawing competition for schoolchildren on June 26.