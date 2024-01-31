GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Expo of rare coins held in Mysuru

January 31, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The history of our civilisation and the evolution of human society can be understood through coins, opined the head of Department of Sociology and B.V. Karanta Study Chair at the Karnataka State Open University, Mysuru, Santosh Naik R.

He was speaking at the Hardwick School on Wednesday where the Indian Institute of Educational Theatre, Mysuru has organised an exhibition of rare coins, currency notes and stamps from noted numismatist P.K. Kesavamurthy.

At the exhibition, coins dating back to Greek Empire, Roman Empire, Kushan Empire, Gupta Dynasty, Satavahana, Kadamba Dynasty, Chola Dynasty, Pandya Dynasty, etc., are on display besides coins used during the times of Jahangir, Shah Jahan, Aurangzeb of the Mughal Empire. Coins used during the Kingdom of Mysore, Bijapur, Travancore, Hyderabad, Baroda, Gwalior, Mewar, etc., have also been exhibited.

Hundreds of foreign currency notes are on display. Copper, silver, gold, lead, and brass coins that are in the collection of Mr. Keshavamurthy can be seen at the expo. Gold and plastic currency notes are among the prominent exhibits. 

The schoolchildren and the public visited the expo to get the glimpse of the unique collection of ancient unusually shaped coins. For more information contact: 9449852900.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.