Explosives recovered from quarries in Mandya

MYSURU

06 August 2021 23:41 IST

The authorities in Mandya who had cracked down on illegal quarrying and mining in the district recovered explosives and devices to trigger them for blasting in mines, on Friday.

The mobile squad constituted by the district administration came across four explosives in Chinnakurali hobli of Pandavapura taluk. The explosives were unearthed while monitoring quarries where activities have been banned. The Deputy Commissioner of Mandya and senior officials visited the place to ascertain themselves of the development.

A few more explosives were found in survey number 158 and 127 in Honaganahalli. The authorities said the monitoring drive will continue for a few more days and the ban on mining and quarrying will be strictly enforced.

Earlier this week, the Mandya district administration and the task force on mining had revoked the licenses of 11 quarrying units besides more than 30 crushing units for either not possessing environmental clearance or for posing danger to the public as the quarries were located within 100 m of district highways.

The ongoing drive against illegal quarrying comes close on the heels of Sumalatha Ambareesh, Mandya MP, expressing concern over illegal mining and raising apprehensions over the safety of the KRS dam due to use of explosives. Ms. Ambareesh had also sought a high-level probe into illegal quarrying in Mandya district, which triggered a political backlash with local elected representatives opposing her.

Ms. Ambareesh also raised the issue in Parliament and secured the support of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and other organisations who are opposed to mining activities. .