Explosives found stored illegally in farmhouse

The police raided a farmhouse and recovered around 500 kg of explosives stored illegally in Honnakatti village near Bagalkot on Thursday. The explosives were meant to be sold to stone quarries.

Acting on a tip-off, police officers raided the farmhouse in a field on the outskirts of Honnakatti village. The police arrested two men on the charge of storing these prohibited material without licence.

A search is on for another accused. The two accused, Vijay and Manjunath, are farmers of Old Bagalkot. The seized material include 250 kg of gunpowder, 150 kg of sodium nitrate, 52 kg of charcoal powder and 50 kg of Sulphur.

The police said that the two, along with the other accused, were supplying these material to granite and stone quarries in the nearby areas. They did not have any licence for the supply, storage or sale of explosives. “The source of these explosives is yet to be ascertained. Investigation is under way,” Superintendent of Police Lokesh Jagalasar said.

A case has been registered in the Bagalkot Rural Police Station.