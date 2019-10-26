Explosives found at Hubballi Railway Station diffused

The explosives found at Hubballi Railway Station were diffused by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, which arrived from Bengaluru on Saturday.
After the mild intensity explosion that injured one person at Hubballi railway station, the remaining lemon-shaped explosive objects had been buried by the RPF personnel on October 21. On Saturday, the bomb squad retrieved the explosive objects and took them to CAR Ground on Gokul Road in a special vehicle.
According to sources, the bomb squad members reportedly blasted two of the objects in a scientific manner to know about the intensity of the explosion. Subsequently, the other lemon-like objects that were kept in eight small boxes were diffused one by one.
The squad will be submitting a report to the Railway Minister on the explosive material.
