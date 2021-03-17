Explosives, detonators seized from stone crusher unit

A raid going on at a stone crushing industry at Amminabhavi village in Dharwad district on Wednesday.

HUBBALLI

17 March 2021 22:01 IST

The Dharwad District Police have seized illegally stored explosives from a stone crusher unit at Amminabhavi village of Dharwad taluk and taken one worker into custody in connection with the case.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police P. Krishnakant said that they seized 210 kg of gelatin sticks worth ₹16,500 and 700 electronic detonators worth ₹3,500 which were stocked without valid permit at D.B. Masur Stone Crushing Industries Limited located within the boundary of Amminabhavi village.

Mr. Krishnakant said that the proprietors of the stone crushing unit had procured the explosives from Naveenkumar Wali of Bagalkot.

Advertising

Advertising

Police Inspectors Vijayakumar Biradar and Sridhar Satare carried out the raid and seized the illegally stored explosives. A worker at the crusher unit Shankaragouda Shivanagouda Goudra has been taken into custody for questioning, he said.

He said that a case has been registered in the Dharwad Rural Police Station under Section 9(B)(1)(B) and Section 5 of the Explosives Act 1884 against proprietor of D.B. Masur Stone Crushing Industries Dayanand Basavaraj Masur, attender Shankaragouda Shivanagouda Goudra and Naveenkumar A. Wali who supplied the explosives without valid permit.

Mr. Krishnakant said that the other two accused in the case would be arrested soon.