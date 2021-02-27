Karnataka

Explosives destroyed

The police destroyed 20 explosive sticks by detonating them in Hattarwat village near Chikkodi in Belagavi district on Saturday, after they were found illegal.

The police wanted to seize them, but experts advised that they could not be moved. A team of police officers decided to explode them as they were.

Farmer Kallappa Sooji, Shantilal Duggar and Tyagaraj Rathod had obtained these explosives in violation of permits. They were bought to dig and widen wells. The explosives were detonated in the wells that were already dug.

A case has been booked against the accused under IPC and Explosives Act.

Circle inspector R.R. Patil, sub-inspector Rakesh Bagali and other officers were present.

