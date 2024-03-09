GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Explosion in garage, four injured

March 09, 2024 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of West of Chord Road in Basaveshwara Nagar were shocked after an explosion rocked a car garage at the ground floor of a three-storeyed residential building on Saturday evening.

The fire suspected to have started from a gas welding machine soon spread to the vehicles causing explosion, the Fire and Emergency Service personnel said. The owner of the garage identified as George and his assistant Shivu were among the four who sustained injuries.

Owing to the impact of the explosion, the window panes and doors of the building shook, which created panic among the residents. A resident who was watching the fire from the opposite building and recording it on his mobile said that initially he thought that it was a small fire but a few seconds later a massive explosion occurred. “Passers-by ran helter-skelter to save themselves,” he said.

Two fire tenders rushed to the spot and put out the fire before shifting the injured to the hospital. S. Girish, DCP west division, along with BBMP officials visited the spot and supervised the investigation.

Initial probe revealed that leakage from the gas welding machine led to the fire. However, probe continued to ascertain the exact reason behind the mishap. The police are also checking if there was any violation on part of the garage owner and necessary action will be taken, a police officer said.

