Exploring legal options, says SC/ST panel chief

Describing Union Minister and MP Anantkumar Hegde as a ‘bad element of the society’, A. Muniyappa, Chairman, Karnataka State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, has said that the Commission would explore legal options to file a case against the MP for making derogatory remarks against the Constitution.

Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, he said that Mr. Hedge has given statements which are against the aspirations of the Constitution architected by B.R. Ambedkar.

It may be noted that a couple of days ago, the Minister had reportedly said at a function in Koppal that it was time to change the Constitution.

“It is unfortunate that we have some elected representatives who have made a habit of issuing controversial statements aimed at dividing the society. These people, including Mr. Hegde, never talk of development and welfare of the people”, Mr. Muniyappa said.

Stating that development of the nation was possible only when peace and harmony prevails in the society, Mr. Muniyappa said that members of right-wing organisations were the enemies of peace and harmony. Instead of treating every citizen of the country as equal, people such as Mr. Hegde always discriminate between people of different faiths.

“They always play politics of religion and not development. Religion is a purely personal and private element, it should not be made as political plank for their personal gains. The sensitive issue is being misused by people such as Mr. Hedge to play politics.”

He said that these right-wing elements loath Muslims of India but have no problem in importing petrol from Muslim countries. “Just think about the fate of India if Muslim countries decide to stop exporting the petrol to India”, he added.