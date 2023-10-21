HamberMenu
Exploring city heritage through guided walk

October 21, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Participants of the heritage walk including resource persons near the K.R. Circle in Mysuru on Saturday.

Participants of the heritage walk including resource persons near the K.R. Circle in Mysuru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

For the student community it was an introduction to the built heritage of Mysuru.

As they walked past the slew of buildings that dot the cityscape, they perhaps learnt about their importance and history for the first time.

For, an exercise to introduce students to the built heritage of Mysuru was held by way of heritage walk as part of Mysuru Dasara here on Saturday.

This was the last of three such events organised by the Department of Archaeology Museums and Heritage to mark the 10-day festival and was inaugurated by Deputy Mayor G. Rupa.

She said Mysuru was replete with heritage structures and efforts should be made to understand their history and architectural beauty which would give an impetus to conservation.

Dr. Shalvapillai Iyengar, one of the resource persons and of the Department of History, KSOU, provided details of the heritage structures and pointed out that the Town Hall was constructed without cement and was built in 1884 in memory of Diwan Rangacharulu. The students and other participants of the heritage walk were apprised of the citizens responsibilities in heritage conservation.

Students from Mahajana 1st grade college, Teresian College, trainees from the Administrative Training Institute, and others were part of the heritage walk which had 180 participants in all. Prof. N.S. Rangaraju of INTACH Mysuru was also a resource person and delved into the historical background and salient features of the monuments as they walked past them.

The heritage walk commenced from Town Hall and covered Silver Jubilee Clock Tower, Freemason’s Club, Chamaraja Circle, palace, K.R. Circle, Dufferin Clock Tower, Devaraja Market, K.R. Hospital, Mysuru Medical college and Research Institute, Ayurvedic college, Cauvery Emporium, and returned to Town Hall via Gandhi Square.

Commissioner of the Archaeology Department A. Devaraj, Deputy Director C.N. Manjula and others were also present.

Related Topics

traditional / customs and tradition / monument and heritage site

