Experts worried over govt.’s flip-flop on night curfew

Bengaluru

24 December 2020 23:01 IST

‘People should now follow self-imposed restrictions’

The State government’s flip-flop on the night curfew decision, wherein the timings were first revised and later the curfew itself was rolled back, has left the State’s COVID-19 experts disconcerted.

In the absence of government restrictions, people should go in for self-imposed curfew and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, they said.

Otherwise, the State may witness a spike in cases in the first week of January, they warned.

Conflicting messages

Expressing displeasure over the government’s u-turn on night curfew, a senior member of the State’s COVID-19 expert committee said: “Messages by the government have to be clear and firm. You cannot waver on decisions on restrictions, especially during a pandemic.”

“While announcing the night curfew, the Chief Minister had said the decision is based on the TAC’s recommendation. Wonder why it has been withdrawn when the TAC has not recommended its withdrawal. The government should have defended its decision and not yielded to pressure from various quarters,” said the member.

“We had recommended night curfew as people usually attend parties and assemble in large gatherings to celebrate the New Year. They should realise that it is not advisable this year due to COVID-19,” another expert from the team said.

Avoid closed spaces

V. Ravi, former professor and head of the Department of Neurovirology at NIMHANS, who is also part of TAC, said irrespective of government orders people should avoid crowding and participating in events held in closed spaces during this time.

He said wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing, and sanitisation are the only strategies now to ensure that the State does not witness another spike. “If people do not behave responsibly now, we may see a surge in cases soon after the incubation period of five to six days,” he said.

‘Game not yet over’

C.N. Manjunath, nodal officer for labs and testing in the State’s COVID-19 task force, said although the number of cases are declining, the game is not yet over.

“Going by the pattern of spread in European countries and America, cases are likely to surge in a gap of 40 to 60 days after the decline starts. Based on this, we are expecting a surge in January-February and it is very important that people should not become complacent now,” he said.

Also, in the light of a new strain of the virus circulating in the U.K., all European returnees should volunteer for tests and quarantine themselves. At the same time, all their contacts should also watch out for symptoms and take precautions, the doctor added.