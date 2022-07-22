Experts visit Monnangeri village to inspect cracks on Ramakolli hills in Kodagu
A team of senior geologists, disaster management experts and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel on Friday visited 2 nd Monnangeri village in Kodagu following concerns expressed by the villagers over cracks developed on Ramakolli hills after recent heavy rains in the area.
The villagers had told the district administration about the cracks on the hills and were worried whether the crack could result in a landslide. In this regard, the team visited the village to assess the situation.
After the rain receded on Friday, the villagers took the team to the place where they had noticed the crack. The team of experts were also taken to the place where the landslide had occurred in 2018.
On inspection, they noticed minor cracks on the hills next to the site where a landslide had occurred in 2018. Also, at the site of the 2018 landslide, a minor landslip has occurred, causing anxiety among the villagers.
On the foothills, there are about 30 houses. Senior geologist Srinivas said that the place could not be properly assessed in view of rain and dense mist. Once the rains recede, reinspection of the area will be conducted, he said.
