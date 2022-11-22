Experts urged to take up research projects on diseases affecting areca

November 22, 2022 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Hassan

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has urged the scientific team visiting the arecanut farms affected by leaf-spot disease to take up researches on the diseases affecting the plantation crop.

The Minister held a meeting with the expert committee in Tirthahalli on Tuesday.

Mr. Jnanendra said the arecanut growers had been facing difficulty as the yield had come down drastically. There was a need for research on the crop. “In recent years, we have stopped giving importance to research. Neither the research institutes nor the universities are taking up research. On the other hand, the growers also remain negligible on the issue, as they were happy with the price they were getting for the crop. The time has come to find a medicine for the disease”, he said.

He also suggested the experts bring to his notice if they were facing any difficulty to take up research. If there was any shortage of funds he would take up the issue with the concerned, he said. “As we found vaccination for COVID-19 within a short duration, we need to find medicine for the disease”, said Mr. Jnanendra, who is also head of the State areca task force.

The members of the expert team said that the areca plantations in Tripura had faced a similar problem. The growers in that State were suggested a couple of medicines. “We will collect information about the present status of the plantations to find if the medicines suggested worked”, said the experts.

Political Secretary to CM D.N. Jeevaraj wanted the expert committee to recommend weather-based insurance for the areca crop as well. “Weather is also the reason for the diseases affecting the crop. The experts should take this into account while submitting their report, so that the growers could get some relief for the loss”, he said.

Later, the committee visited the farms in Tirthahalli taluk. The experts representing CPCRI of Kasaragod, DASD of Calicut and Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University in Shivamogga are visiting the areca farms in Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga, as per the directions from the Central Government.

The committee visited the parts of Chikkamagaluru on Monday.