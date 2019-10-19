Experts underline need to separate Intelligence from policy-making

Two former National Security Advisers — M.K. Narayanan of India and Uzi Arad of Israel — argued for a red line to separate Intelligence from policy-making, a demarcation that is now blurred. They were speaking at the Synergia Conclave 2019 in the city on Saturday.

Mr. Arad said the nature of regimes today — more personalised leadership with authoritarian tendencies — pose a threat of politicisation of the Intelligence agencies, which is a very big cause for concern. Intelligence is a perception of reality and often predicts consequences of a particular action, whereas policy-making is to change the reality, with a political motive.

“Intelligence agencies need to remain professional and committed to objective appraisal of any situation. But when intelligence personnel are involved in policy making, their inputs and analysis tend to be coloured,” he said, adding that this poses a threat of making the Intelligence community itself a player in the game. The role of NSA also came under review.

“Today, there are many layers between the Intelligence chiefs and the political leadership. NSA tends to carry to the political leaders their opinions,” said Mr. Narayanan adding he could say so as he was both Director of Intelligence Bureau (IB) and NSA.

“Our political leadership needs an interaction with the “unvarnished truth” from the Intelligence chiefs more often,” he said. However, Rajiv Jain, former DIB, who retired a few months ago, said the NSA had added value in the security architecture.