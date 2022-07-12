Experts to conduct seismic study in Kodagu next week: CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting in Madikeri on Tuesday to assess the damage caused by rains and landslips in Kodagu. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Madikeri on Tuesday that an expert team comprising specialists/academicians from the national institutes and the State universities will conduct a seismic study in Kodagu in view of recurring tremors being felt in parts of the district and recommend suitable measures for implementation by the State government.

Speaking to reporters after assessing the rain damage in Kodagu, Mr. Bommai said some parts of Kodagu have been experiencing low-intensity quakes. “In this regard, I have written to certain institutes and universities to send experts for conducting seismic study in Kodagu to unravel the reason behind frequent shuddering of the earth.”

The experts, including from the Geological Survey of India (GSI), the National Institute of Materials Science (NIMS), the heads of Geology Department from the Universities of Mysuru and Bengaluru, will be visiting Kodagu next week, Mr. Bommai said.

Though 100% protection from quakes was not possible, measures such as shifting of habitations from seismic zones can be taken based on a report from the experts. Also, retro-fitting houses located on the seismic zones can also be taken up as a safety measure. The government is ready to carry out a permanent solution in Kodagu acting on the recommendations of the expert team, the Chief Minister announced.

Also, the Chief Minister directed the district administration to constitute a task force for immediate action in case of tremors.

Referring to the repeated incidents of landslides in Kodagu, he said a team from a university has studied reasons for landslides and are soon coming out with its report. They have recommended use of technology for minimising landslips. Also, construction of retaining walls in unsafe zones can be considered and all necessary steps can be taken for preventing landslips.