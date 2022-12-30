Experts skeptical of proposal to enhance reservation for Lingayats and Vokkaligas from EWS quota pool

December 30, 2022 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

Legal experts are skeptical of the State government’s proposal to create separate categories for Vokkaligas and Veerashaiva-Lingayats among Other Backward Classes and enhance their reservation by carving it out of the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota pool. They contend that it may not stand legal scrutiny, besides causing confusion.

Under pressure in the election year from the Vokkaligas and the Panchamasalis (a sub sect of Veerashaiva-Linagayats), the State Cabinet on Thursday approved creation of two new categories of 2C and 2D for Vokkaligas and Veerashaiva-Lingayats, respectively.

The reservation quantum, to be determined after receiving the final report from the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes (KSCBC), is proposed to be carved out from the 10% EWS quota.

“We will fix the percentage of EWS quota, considering their population. Then, the remaining percentage points will be allocated to the newly created categories,” said Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy on Thursday.

How to categorise

However, experts say that the decision is unconstitutional. “Article 15 (6) and 16 (6) that provides for EWS reservation has specifically excluded Backward Classes,” said Ravi Varma Kumar, former chairman, KSCBC.

“Hundreds of communities classified as Backward Classes receive a total of 32% reservation. How can Vokkaligas and Lingayats alone be picked for proportional representation, when there are more backward communities in category 1 and category 2A that are languishing without proper representation?” he asked, also adding that 13% Muslims receive 4% reservation, calling it “discriminatory.”

Further, there has to be empirical data before such a decision is taken, he added.

Stating that the proposal may not pass legal scrutiny, another former chairman of KSCBC C.S. Dwarkanath said that it was not scientific and described it as an effort to cause confusion.

“The government is misguiding the two communities. Currently backward class reservation is under Article 16 (4) based on caste and the EWS reservation is under Article 16 (6), which is based on class. The two are unconnected. How can you convert caste into class?” he said.

Final report awaited

Meanwhile, chairman of Backward Classes Commission K. Jayaprakash Hegde, who submitted an interim report to the government following which the two new categories were formed, said: “When the final report has to be submitted, empirical data has to be submitted.”

When asked if the final report would be submitted in two to three months, he said: “We will try our best. We have to see whether we can consider the present data or take some of it.”

On the commission considering the H. Kantharaj Commission’s report on socio-economic (caste) census, he pointed to a case before the High Court questioning whether the current commission has the power to review the report of the previous commission.

“We have to think of re-categorisation since the Act provides for inclusion and exclusion every 10 years. It has been 20 years since the last categorisation. We have also written to the government to initiate steps for re-categorisation,” he said.