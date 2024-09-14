GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Experts’ perspective on retaining walls at Mysuru NAREDCO session

Published - September 14, 2024 08:45 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) on Saturday organised a knowledge-sharing seminar on “Retaining wall – a developer’s perspective” in Mysuru.

The workshop was held at the Golf Club on Maharana Pratap Singh Road here where the resource persons shared their knowledge and expertise on the subject. NAREDCO Mysuru members were present. The session was presided over by V.C. Ravikumar, President, NAREDCO, Mysuru chapter.

Madhira R. Madhav from the IIT, Kanpur; Umesh B. Rao from Bengaluru, S.K. Prasad from VVCE, Mysuru and A.C. Shivakumar, a consulting engineer from Bengaluru were the resource persons and shared their knowledge.

Manoj Lodha, Chairman, NAREDCO, Karnataka, and the office-bearers of NAREDCO Mysuru chapter A.P. Nagesh (APN Properties), T.G. Adisheshan Gowda, Sudheendra G.K., Raghavendra Prasad M.D., Gagandeep P.N. and governing council member Divyesh were present.

Madhira R. Madhav from the civil engineering department spoke on earth retaining structures and soil nailing. Engineer Umesh gave detailed information on the retaining wall structures.

Builders, developers, civil engineers and faculty from the civil engineering departments in Mysuru and students of the colleges of architecture attended.

