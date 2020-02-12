Experts lay stress on documentation of lesser-known languages

* ‘Such an effort was very important in safeguarding the individual speech of the community’

Shankar Bennur

A two-day national seminar on ‘Documentation of Lesser-Known Languages: Deliberation and Medium’ began at the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) here on Wednesday. The seminar was organised by the CIIL, Mysuru, in collaboration with Regional Centre of the Central Institute of Hindi (CIH), Mysuru.

Inaugurating the seminar, Rajesh Sachdeva, former Director, CIIL said all regional languages should come together harmoniously and efforts should be made to document, describe and develop the mother tongue concerned for preserving the lesser-known languages and the country’s diverse multilingual society.

Prof. Sachdeva stressed the need for research and development of lesser-known languages while undertaking fieldwork, survey and data collection, research, analysis, archiving and documentation of indigenous languages. To realise this, one should interact closely with the community members and use technologies to study their livelihood and culture, he suggested.

Shilendra Kumar Singh, Head, Department of Linguistics, North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong, in his keynote address, said the documentation of lesser-known languages was very important in safeguarding the individual speech of the community. The researcher should be properly trained with knowledge of descriptive and socio-linguistic studies.

D.G. Rao, Director, CIIL, in his presidential address, said during documentation of lesser-known or endangered languages, research should have a reasonable timeframe and completed in time with concrete parameters and uniform output. The research output should be primarily in Indian languages with a focus on Hindi and other major Indian languages of the region.

As many as 40 delegates will present their research papers in eight academic sessions of the seminar to be held for two days.