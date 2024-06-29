Experts highlight latest trends and career prospects in core engineering fields

Experts and professionals underlined the immense job and career prospects for graduates from the core engineering fields given the projected growth of the country’s economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The experts opined that the vision set for India by the policymakers was bound to result in a surge in demand for engineers from different branches like electronics, electricals, civil and mechanical streams.

This came to the fore during a panel discussion conducted by the National Institute of Engineering (NIE) with the support of the Confederation of Indian Industry at the NIE Diamond Jubilee Indoor Sports Complex on Saturday, June 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both NIE and CII brought industry experts in and around Mysuru to share their insights on the evolving landscapes of Electronics and Electrical, Mechanical, and Civil Engineering domains and conducted a panel discussion which was attended by more than 300 PUC and engineering students.

The initiative stemmed from the growing realisation that the demand for computer science, IT, and related streams was popular to the extent that it could skew the supply-demand equations concerning the availability of qualified personnel from other engineering streams.

Santosh Gundapi, vice-chairman, CII, and Senior Director AT & S, said that investment worth around 10 billion dollars was expected in India in the field of electronics and semiconductors. The jobs will get generated once these investments come into the picture even in Mysuru, he added and pointed out that the demand for skilled electrical and electronics engineers was soaring, with over 10,000 engineers needed immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delving on the subject H.S. Deepak, an entrepreneur said projects like mass housing and smart city developments require innovative and skilled engineers, and entrepreneurship in civil engineering could be incredibly rewarding if one acquired the right skills and mindset.

Delving on the scope for mechanical engineering, the panelists said that it impacted various aspects of daily life and was in demand in industries from automotive design to aerospace manufacturing. The manufacturing sector in India has seen significant growth, contributing around 20% to the GDP thanks to government policies, according to panelists.

Mechanical engineering intersects with various cutting-edge technologies like AI and ML, particularly in the context of industry 4.0 and the Internet of Things, said NagarajaGargeshwari, VP and Director, Automotive Axles Ltd. Mysuru.

He further emphasised that mechanical engineers are required in 90% of the industry sectors catering to the various needs of society. The experts also highlighted the growth of the renewable energy sector and the job potential and students and aspirants were told to combine technical skills with soft skills for success.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.