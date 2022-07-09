Experts guide students at The Hindu EducationPlus Career Counselling in Kalaburagi

Students from different colleges participated in the 20th edition of The Hindu EducationPlus Career Counselling 2022 held at Poojya Doddappa Appa Sabha Mantapa on the campus of Sharnbasva University in Kalaburagi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Participating as resource persons at The 20th edition of The Hindu EducationPlus Career Counselling 2022 in Kalaburagi on Saturday, Kavita Patil, Director of Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences; Nagashetteppa Biradar, Principal of Bheemanna Khandre Institute of Technology, Bhalki; Rajendra, Senior Officer at Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA), and Mubin Khyrdi, career consultant at Cigma, guided the students on various topics.

Stressing the importance of making prudent decisions in choosing educational and career options, Ms. Patil referred to a study and said that 90% of people were in the wrong profession.

“Going against your desires and working in a wrong job is indeed stressful. Opting for medicine as a career requires a serious commitment as it takes at least eight years to complete education, including four years of MBBS along with one-year internship and 2 to 3 years for specialisation area. Our country is in dire need of more doctors. There are only six registered doctors for every 10,000 people in India,” Ms. Patil said, asking the students to work hard to get into the medical profession.

Mr. Biradar briefed on the wide range of opportunities available in engineering stream and their prospects in the days to come.

“Don’t choose engineering as a career if you are poor in mathematics. It is important for every student to know which course suits him or her. There are a range of subjects and courses available which can help you reach new careers,” Mr. Biradar said.

Many students expressed their contentment after participating in the counselling session.

“I was in a state of confusion on the course I should select after the completion of PU. Now, I got some clarity,” said Sahana of Doddappa Appa PU College.

“I want to study medicine. I am going to appear for NEET shortly. Most of my doubts are cleared in the counselling session,” Padma of Shri Guru Independent PU College said, thanking The Hindu for organising the event.