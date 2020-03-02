Experts give students tips on how to score better in exams

‘Score Even More’, an event to help class 10 students score better in their examination, organised by The Hindu Group of Publications in association with Samarth Group of Colleges, was held at the Bio Tech Hall of the BVB College of Engineering and Technology here on Sunday.

The programme aimed to help students have a better understanding and presentation of the subjects.

Addressing the gathering, Akhilkumar Halagatti, Director, Samarth Group of Colleges, Hubballi, said that it was the dream of every parent to see that their children score better in examinations and shape a good career.

“They want their children to achieve, which they could not. However, most the parents have no correct idea on how to help their children prepare for examinations and what kind of support they need,” he said.

Mr. Halagatti suggested that parents draw a plan for their children in advance and support the career that their children wish to pursue rather imposing their dreams on them.

“They need to estimate the capacity of their children well and support them accordingly. It is a pity that most of the parents do not think beyond a career other than engineering and medicine. In fact, in science itself over 60 different career options are available and these options ensure better job placements,” he said.

He said that apart from science, technology and medicine, there was another domain that offered good career opportunities like the civil services, but the number of candidates appearing for these examinations from the south is lower compared to the north.

It is the high time that the parents should stipulate their children to tap the potential in this field, he added.

Ameen-e-Mudassar, CEO of CIGMA India, has guided the participating students through memory training and examination tips on how to score better.

He said there is nothing called good memory or bad memory. “There is trained memory and untrained memory, and the former helps perform better.” Through his motivational speech and some practical methods, Mr. Mudassar has told the students how to train the memory, concentrate on studies, and answer well.