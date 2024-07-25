As the joint search operations for tracing the missing truck from Kerala and its driver believed to be buried under water entered the 10th day on Thursday, experts further zeroed in on likely spots in the Gangavali river near Shirur of Uttara Kannada where landslip has caused devastation.

Amid the ongoing coordinated efforts made by different government agencies, along with a private agency from Delhi, it has now been confirmed that the partially recovered body is that of the driver Saravanan.

The confirmation came after DNA collected from the body was compared with that of Saravanan’s parents.

The former Major General Indra Balan and his team from the private agency in Delhi spent the whole day searching for spots where the truck could have been buried.

While they identified two spots on Wednesday, they zeroed in on the third one on Thursday after a day-long reconnaissance done using deep penetrating RADAR (Radio Detection and Ranging) and SONAR (Sound Navigation and Ranging) mounted drone.

Speaking to media persons at Shirur on Thursday evening, Indra Balan said: “We were looking for four missing metal objects, i.e., roadside railing, electric tower, the truck and the cabin of the tanker. On Wednesday, we identified two and today (Thursday), we managed to find the third,” he said.

“Among these three points, the one downstream, located at 60 m from the riverbank, seems to be the location of the buried truck, which is likely to be stuck at a depth of 9 m in the riverbed. We are further processing data and will analyse it again tonight and profile the spots and then give the final assessment to the district administration for further action,” he said.

Indra Balan said that during analysis and recce, they found the logs, which had detached from the truck, 500 m downstream in the river.

“Based on metallic signature and RF (Radio Frequency) signature during the drone run, we zeroed in on the possible location of the truck. We will also do geo tagging and then, give data to the district administration,” he said.

He said that water current in the river is at 6 knots and Navy divers can carry out their operations under water only when the current’s maximum speed is 2 knots. Under the present situation, it will be difficult for divers to jump into the river for a rescue mission unless the water current recedes, he said.

To a query, he clarified that it is difficult to say whether the body of the driver is still in the cabin or not as thermal scanning has not shown any positive results. However, they will be conducting thermal scanning again at night at the identified spot, he added.

Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kannada Lakshmi Priya said that they are yet to receive the final data on location coordinates of the spot where the truck seems to be buried.

Based on the final data, further operations will be carried out, she said and clarified that in the wake of the water current being strong, experts will be consulted on alternative methods to slow it down to help carry out search operations.

Ankola MLA Satish Sail, who has been camping at the site from day one, told presspersons that all possible efforts are being made to trace the driver from Kerala, Arjun, who is reportedly buried along with his truck in the river. The indications are that the operations can see some possible result by Friday.

He said that a job on outsourcing basis will be provided to Pallavi, daughter of Jagannath, who has also gone missing after the landslip. A search is going on for another missing person named Lokesh.

Replying to a query, both the MLA and the Deputy Commissioner clarified that coordinated efforts are being made by different departments and government agencies in the search operations.

