Experts for building millet ecosystem in Karnataka

December 20, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - MYSURU

Experts in the field of food and agricultural systems called for promoting a millet eco system in the State given its benefits to both consumers and cultivators.

On the second day of the Siridhanya Sambrahama or millet mela held in Mysuru on Wednesday, there was a round table discussion with stakeholders on how best to take the millet agenda forward in Karnataka. The event is being organised by Sahaja Samrudha and other organisations at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry in the city

The round table brought in multi stakeholders for a discussion to pass a resolution demanding distribution of millets through the PDS, incentive to millet growers and purchasing millets at minimum support price.

Farmers who grow millets should be encouraged; at the same time, the meeting demanded that millet consumption should be popularized and steps should be taken to provide nutritional security to people. The round table was attended by representatives of farmer producer companies, scientists, farmers, volunteer representatives, processors and food industries from Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh.

Key resolutions (B/CAPS)

The stakeholders passed a resolution for convergence of labour in millet farming system with MGNREGA so as to reduce the cost of cultivation.

It was also resolved to urge the Government to introduce millets in the ICDS programmes and in Indira canteens and mobile canteens as well. The round table also resolved to seek the constitution of a Millet Board for its promotion, inclusion of region specific products in ICDS as food systems are different to each region. Other resolutions included creating a systematic channel for distribution of millets, creation of knowledge centre, Minimum Support Price for all millets among others.

In the discussions, Sakshi Jaimini, policy coordinator, RRA Network, spoke on the priority accorded to millet promotion under ‘Odisha Millet Mission’ scheme in that State and how the the demand for these grains had increased while benefitting the farmers as well.

Shruti Mengade, Coordinator of ‘Pragati Abhiyan’ in Maharashtra spoke of the efforts in millet cultivation in tribal areas while Prakash Kammardi, former chairman of Agricultural Price Commission said that it was necessary to fix the price of the crops grown by the farmers in a scientific manner.

Sahaja Samridha Associate-Director Anita Reddy said that the event was organized with the objective of bringing millets to the mainstream and promote them as a solution to address both nutrition security and climate change.

Sahaja Samrudha Director G. Krishnaprasad said that 2023 has been observed as the International Year of Millets but the programs should not stop at the end of the year and this movement should be taken forward.

There were also discussions pertaining to millet processing, food diversity in millets and its nutritional analysis.

-----------eom----------------

-