Experts flag threat to heritage structures within palace fort premises

ADVERTISEMENT

The collapse of a portion of the palace fort wall on Monday has raised concern among heritage experts in the city over the canon firing practice conducted in the run-up to the Dasara festival ever year as it could pose a threat to other protected monuments as well.

Though multiple causes have been attributed to the collapse of the portion of the palace fort wall, vibrations from the canon firing is one of them.

While the attention is on the fort wall N.S.Rangaraju of INTACH Mysuru said there are historic temples within the fort premises. He said many traditional practices have been dispensed with while there are new additions to Dasara. ‘’So, to save the palace and other heritage structures within the fort one could even think of replacing the canon firing with the conventional gun salute before the commencement of the Jamboo Savari’’, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are 8 major temples within the palace of which only two are relatively recent – the Bhuvaneshwari temple was constructed in 1951 and the Gayatri temple was completed in 1953. The remaining six include the Lakshmiramana temple (1499), Trinayaneshwara (16 th century), Shwetha Varaha and Mahalakshmi (17 th century), Kille Venkataramanaswamy temple (18 th century) and Prasanna Krishnaswamy temple (1829).

A. Devaraju, Commissioner, Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, pointed out that the fort surrounding the Mysuru palace is an unprotected structure and an inspection revealed that there was not only water seepage but also growth of vegetation.

‘’The fort seemed to be more like a barricade when built 200 years ago and was not fortified with multiple layers of stone masonry unlike the Srirangapatana Fort. Hence it was obviously not meant as a defensive wall to withstand enemy attack and was not that strong,’’, said Mr. Devaraju.

Eichnur Kumar, who is an heritage activist and was a member of the District Heritage Committee, pointed out that the Dasara music concerts were shifted from the durbar hall inside the palace to the present location in the courtyard in the 1990s.

‘’One of the reasons given for shifting the durbar hall music concert out of the palace was that the vibrations could damage the iconic structure. But the vibrations from the canon firing were multiple times higher and posed greater threat not only to the palace but other protected monuments as well’’, he added.

Mr. Eichnur Kumar said a portion of the existing palace was built on the ruins of the old wooden palace and hence the structure was ‘’slightly precarious’’. The palace board too has suspected that the deafening sound and vibrations caused during canon firing practice may have led to cracks in the wall and its collapse was triggered by heavy rains.