Experts flag lack of funding, climate change as challenges for heritage conservation

November 24, 2022 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - MYSURU

Experts have underlined lack of funding and the fallout of climate change on cultural properties as serious issues plaguing heritage conservation in India and across the world.

The views were shared during a special lecture programme held to mark World Heritage Week organised by the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, here on Thursday.

.N.S .Rangaraju, member of District Heritage and Conservation Committee and founder of INTACH Mysuru, said that though Mysuru had sufficient heritage structures lack of funds was a serious crisis plaguing their restoration and conservation.

He said if the government could earmark budgetary support to the tune of ₹500 crore every year then many of the buildings could be conserved. The heritage structures are not cared for by the respective owners be they government – state or central – semi-government, corporation or university in the absence of funds, said Prof. Rangaraju.

V. Shobha, Assistant Professor, Department of Ancient History and Archaeology, University of Mysore, elaborated the history of the conservation of cultural properties by the UNESCO and the yardstick or the criteria adopted to engrave a cultural property as a heritage site.

Ms. Shobha said there were 10 selection criteria such as representative of human creative genius, to exhibit an important inter-change of human values, to bear a unique or at least exceptional testimony to a cultural tradition, an outstanding example of a type of architecture etc and the selected site should satisfy at least one of the 10 criteria. India with 40 UNESCO sites as on date was ranked 6 th in the world in terms of the number of UNESCO-recognised heritage properties while Italy with 58 sites was leading the chart, she added.

Speaking on the history of World Heritage Convention Ms.Shobha said that it entailed merging of two movements. While one focussed on nature conservation, the other was on preservation of cultural properties with the common objective of saving them for posterity.

Touching upon this year’s theme – climate change and heritage - Ms.Shobha said climate change induced by global warming was one of the serious challenges plaguing conservation of natural and cultural heritage sites across the world. Global warming had resulted in melting of glaciers many of which were heritage sites, while among the cultural properties in India, Taj Mahal was affected due to pollution though efforts have been made to address it.

Shalvapille Iyengar, Chairman, Department of Ancient History and Archaeology, KSOU, H.M. Siddanagoudar, former director, Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, C.N. Manjula, Deputy Director, and students from various institutes from the city were present.