Experts enlighten students on NEP

St Philomena’s College holds two-day interaction to make students and their parents primarily understand the benefits of National Education Policy-2020, and their roles in monitoring the performance of their children

The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of St Philomena’s College, Mysuru, organised a two-day orientation for the new UG students at the indoor stadium of the college recently. The programme aimed at making parents and students understand the National Education Policy-2020 and its benefits, the rules and regulations of the college and ensure their participation in monitoring the performance and progress of the students.

It was inaugurated by the Chief Guest, S.N. Hegde, former Vice-Chancellor, UoM. Re.v Bernard Prakash Barnis, Rector/Manager of the College, and other dignitaries were present.

Prof. Hegde argued that the NEP-2020 is believed to be a game-changer and is a good policy statement and vision document, visualizing radical and progressive changes in the entire gamut of Indian education system in the next 10-15 years.

Earlier, Ronald Prakash Cutinha, IQAC Coordinator, briefed the gathering about the inception and growth of the college. He expressed delight over the fact that the college is a global village with students from 19 states of India and 32 countries of the world. He said the college is continuing its tradition of patronage for moral and ethical concerns and emerging as one of the leaders.

Virtual tour

Students were taken on a virtual tour of the college. Mary Angelia Alfred and Vishnu Dev, alumni, said the ambience of the college has always been positive and encouraging and has helped them achieve great heights.

Post-lunch, Nagaraj Urs, NEP Coordinator of the college enlightened the students about NEP-2020 guidelines and advised the students to utilise the advantages of the new policy and choose subjects wisely. Dr. (Lt. Col.) Prasad S.N. Deputy Director and Professor - Strategy and General Management, and Co-ordinator for Institutional Accreditations and Approvals, SDMIMD, Mysuru, advised the students to be focused on creativity and innovation, develop critical thinking, problem solving abilities, teamwork and communication skills. He motivated them to acquire the skills of in-depth learning and mastery of curricula across fields.

Interactive session

An interactive session of students and deans of various departments was held on day two and students were asked to select the discipline specific core papers and open elective papers of their choice.