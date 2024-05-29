Experts discuss key issues at CII conference on energy

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Mysuru zone conducted a conference on renewable power and energy efficiency to enhance productivity with experts touching upon a slew of issues related to the subject.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the conference, held in Mysuru on Wednesday G. Sheela, Managing Director, Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) said that despite sourcing more than 50 per cent of the renewable energy in Karnataka, it could not meet peak demand.

She referred to the delayed and failed monsoon of last year as a result of which the peak demand for power in Mysuru increased to 500 MW while the increase across the State was substantial. The additional power was being procured at a high tariff of ₹10 per unit, said Ms. Sheela who also highlighted some of the policies of the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Santosh Gundapi, Vice-Chairman, CII Mysuru zone set the theme of the conference and the context and said that India was the third largest economy in the world and the 3rd largest energy-consuming country in the world. In a bid to go green and sustain power consumption and growth, the country was 5th in the world in terms of solar power capacity besides being ranked high in other forms of renewable energy like wind, he added.

He said the concept of Atmanirbhar Bharat could materialise only if the energy supplies were sustainable and though Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the bar high for installing and harnessing solar power, it was for the industries and the end users to make it a reality. Industries being one of the major consumers of energy, has a role in shifting to green energy, he added.

The objective of the conference was to empower industry professionals with knowledge and strategies to effectively reduce energy costs and enhance sustainability in industrial operations.

The conference also facilitated dialogue and collaboration for practical implementation of solutions by providing a platform for stakeholders. CII said some of the topics that were discussed included journey towards net zero facilities, best practices for designing and installing solar power plants, green computing, procuring green power, sustainable energy efficiency buildings etc.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.