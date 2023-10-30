Experts discuss cancer research at JSS AHER conference

October 30, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - MYSURU

An international conference on “Genetics and Epigenetics of Cancer” (ICGEC-2023) was held at Sri Rajendra Auditorium of JSS Medical College-JSS AHER here on Monday.

Dr. Murugesan Manoharan, Chief and Director, Urologic Oncology and Robotic Urologic Surgery, Miami Cancer Institute, Baptist Health South Florida, United States, who was the chief guest, inaugurated the conference.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, Dr. Suresh Bhojraj, Pro-chancellor, JSS AHER, who introduced the chief guest and his key contributions, stated that Dr. Murugesan Manoharan is one of the renowned doctors representing India in the USA. He is known for his impactful treatment with positive reviews from patients worldwide.

Following the release of the Conference Abstracts Compendium for ICGEC-2023, Dr. Surinder Singh, Vice-Chancellor, JSS AHER gave a call to young researchers to use the opportunity to network with the best of the scientists in the field of cancer research.

In his inaugural address, Dr. Murugesan Manoharan spoke on the need to create platforms for discussing genetics and epigenetics of cancer. In the fight against cancer, understanding the underlying biochemical mechanisms is essential for early diagnosis, detection, prevention, and cure, he suggested.

Dr. K.A. Raveesha, Convenor, ICGEC-2023 and the Dean of the Faculty of Life Sciences, gave an overview of the conference. The conference has attracted over 600 delegates from 13 different states with active participation from 18 resource persons representing prestigious institutions from around the globe, he added.

He urged all the delegates, with a special emphasis on students, to actively engage in scientific discussions to enrich their learning experiences.

Dr. D. Guru Kumar, Organising Secretary, ICGEC-2023 outlined the theme and scope of the conference and called upon the participants for their active scientific deliberations to address the issues in cancer biology with special concern over genetic and epigenetic factors.

Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, Executive Secretary, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, in his presidential address, opined that collaborations across health sciences and life science disciplines are vital in making significant contributions to the field of cancer.

In his keynote address, Dr. Jamboor K. Vishwanatha, vice president, Institute of Health Disparities, University of North Texas Health Science Centre, USA recalled the past and present infrastructural developments of JSS AHER and opined that strong research has been one of the key achievements of the institution.

Dr. H. Basavangowdappa, Principal, JSS Medical College, Dr. J.R. Kumar, Coordinator, Division of Biochemistry, School of Life Sciences, Dr. MVSST Subba Rao, Co-convenor of ICGEC-2023 and Professor at JSS Medical College were present.

There was a special lecture on Cancer Spheroids – Mapping of genetic and functional heterogeneity by Dr. Rana Pratap Singh, Professor of Cancer Biology, School of Life Sciences, Jawaharlal Nehru University. New Delhi.