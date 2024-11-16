Experts discuss advances in assisted reproductive technology  

A two-day national conference on ‘Current Updates and Recent Advances in Assisted Reproductive Technology’, began in the city on Saturday with subject experts throwing light on new developments.

It was jointly organised by the Asia Pacific Institute of Embryology (ASPIER) and the University of Mysore. N.K. Lokanath, Vice-Chancellor of the varsity inaugurated the conference which was an initiative to stimulate knowledge sharing and professional growth in Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART).

The organisers said the event coincides with the birth centenary of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) pioneer and Nobel laureate Dr. Robert Edwards whose groundbreaking work led to the birth of world’s first IVF baby on July 25, 1978.

A wide spectrum of advances in reproductive science is being covered in the two-day conference with the latest developments and innovative technologies within ART. The event is also a platform for students and professionals to enhance their understanding and skills.

Prof. Lokanath said the conference marks not only a significant milestone in the field of ART but also celebrates the remarkable progress made in the science of embryology and its profound impact on society.

The vice-chancellor said ASPIER which is based in Mysuru, was at the forefront of academic and practical excellence in the field of clinical embryology and pre-implantation genetics. It also offered a specialised MSc programme in Clinical Embryology under the aegis of University of Mysore, and played a critical role in preparing the next generation of embryologists.

Prof. Lokanath said the insights shared during the two-day conference will help shape the future of reproductive medicine and empower the next generation of professionals to continue the work of pioneers like Robert Edwards. The vice-chancellor said the University of Mysore was deeply committed to supporting the growth of scientific research, medical advancements and innovative education. Suresh Kattera, director, ASPIER and others were present.