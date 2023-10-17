HamberMenu
Experts committee submits report to CM on Union govt. Bills

October 17, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

H.K. PATIL | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

An expert committee headed by Minister for Law, Justice and Human Rights, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation and Tourism H.K. Patil, submitted a study report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the Bills — The Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Samhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023, — presented in the Lok Sabha recently by the Union government.

The Chief Minister said that the government will send its opinion about these Bills based on the committee report to the Union government and will discuss this in person with Home Minister Amit Shah at the next meeting.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Patil, explained that the committee held 10 meetings and every section of these bills were studied and discussed in detail. The former Karnataka Hight Court judge P.N. Desai, Law, Justice and Human Rights Department Principal Secretary Prabhavathi M. Hiremath, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation Department Secretary Sridhar G., and Special Secretary of Law, Justice and Human Rights Department and Director of Prosecution and Government Litigation H.K. Jagadeesh, were among the members of the committee.

