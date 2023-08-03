Experts bat for cadaver organ donation to save lives

August 03, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - MYSURU

Health specialists and doctors called for awareness drive on cadaver organ donation as India was suffering from an acute shortage of organs for transplantation.

Speaking at the National Organ Donation Day here on Thursday, August 3, experts pointed out that an estimated one million people suffer from end-stage organ failure but only about 3,500 transplants are performed in the country annually.

The event was organised by Apollo BGS Hospital and the doctors said that at least 15 patients die every day waiting for organs while every 10 minutes a new name is added to the waiting list.

Dr. Srinivas Nallur, Chief Nephrologist of Apollo BGS Hospital said that one donor can give life to a minimum of 8 people and the gap between the number of organs donated and the number of patients waiting for a transplant was increasing.

He also pointed out that 95 per cent of organ donation in the country was coming from live donors and cadaver organ donation accounted for hardly 5 per cent. An ideal mix would be 50:50 of both live and cadaver organ donation, he added, and said the current scenario was a pointer to the imperatives of creating greater awareness in society on cadaver organ donation.

Dr. Rajkumar P. Wadhwa, Chief Gastroenterologist of Apollo BGS Hospital said though transplantation cost may appear prohibitive the post-transplantation benefits are higher and is also cost-effective as the beneficiary can lead a normal life and contribute to the family and society. Experts cited statistics to highlight that life-expectancy was also higher in case of organ transplantation.

Representatives of different religious faiths were also part of the programme to dispel false beliefs and myths about organ donation which dissuaded people from making a decision on cadaver organ donation.

The organisers also felicitated family members of Akash, Basavanna, S.P. Malathi, Gangabike and Manoj Shankar whose organs were donated following their death.

Though celebrities supportive of the cause have created a positive impact, more needs to be done to ensure that cadaver donation gains traction. Hence, the authorities said Apollo BGS Hospital has embarked on organ donation awareness drive through the year in Mysuru and surrounding districts.