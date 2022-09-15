Expert visits Belur

Special Correspondent Hassan
September 15, 2022 20:08 IST

On the second day of his visit to Hassan on Thursday, Tiong Kian Boom, an expert on monuments and historical sites, went to Channakeshava Temple in Belur. The temple is among the Hoysala structures expecting the World Heritage Site tag.

Mr. Boom, who represents International Commission on Monuments and Sites, will submit a report to UNESCO, which will declare the tag.

Officers of the ASI and temple management welcomed Mr. Boom. They accompanied the expert during the visit to the temple and explained to him the special features of the temple, which has a history of over 900 years. He was seen taking pictures of a few sculptures in the temple.

Additional DC of Kavita Rajaram, A. Devaraj, Commissioner of Department of Archaeology Museums and Heritage of Karnataka, and senior officers of the ASI were present.

The expert will be visiting Somanathapura in Mysuru district on Friday.

