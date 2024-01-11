Expert stresses on improving care for persons with disabilities

January 11, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MYSURU

A two-day ISAAC India conference on Augmentative and Alternative Communication, organised by the Centre for AAC and Sign Language, Centre of Excellence, All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) in association with the India chapter of International Society for Augmentative and Alternative Communication (ISAAC) began at the AIISH here on Thursday, January 11.

Dr. Sudha Kaul, former president of the International Society for Augmentative and Alternative Communication (ISAAC) and the founder and former director of the Indian Institute of Cerebral Palsy in Kolkata inaugurated the conference.

In her inaugural address, Dr. Kaul said care (CARE) is very significant in improving the quality of life of persons with disabilities. She associated four Sanskrit words as an expansion for each letter of the word ‘CARE’, which is said was key in the lives of persons with disabilities. ‘C’ in CARE stands for the word ‘Chitta’ meaning ‘knowledge’, ‘A’ stands for ‘Aacharan’ meaning ‘action’, ‘R’ stands for ‘Raksha’ meaning ‘rights’ (rights of people with disabilities) and the last letter ‘E’ stands for ‘Esha’ meaning ‘way forward’, she explained.

If caregivers, professionals, and policy makers provide care keeping these four aspects in mind, it will help in improving the quality of life of persons with disabilities, she felt.

The International Society for Augmentative and Alternative Communication (ISAAC), India chapter is working on these aspects, providing a platform for all the stakeholders to work together and provide better care for persons with disabilities through augmentative and alternative communication devices and systems.

On the occasion, she released the e-proceedings of the conference.

David Goldberg, Assistive Technology Specialist, Rehab Engineering Society of North America (RESNA), New Jersey, U.S., who was the guest of honour, shared his dream of seeing AAC becoming affordable for families in India.

He spoke about a project in the U.S. that is focused on recycling AAC devices and making them available for needy persons in India and other developing countries.

Use of AAC devices

The expert said he has seen many success stories, transforming the lives of people with disability through effective use of AAC devices, in the last 35 years of experience, and added that he wishes to see many such success stories happening in India while assuring support for the same.

Bhavna Botta, President, ISAAC, India chapter, who presided, also spoke. Prof. P. Manjula, in-charge director, AIISH was present.

Ajish K. Abraham, convener, AAC Conference said the conference has four scientific sessions, which include five keynote lectures, three industry presentations, and 20 research paper presentations. A panel discussion on “Challenges towards effective use of AAC in India” will be held.

The conference is being attended by about 100 delegates from various parts of the country. The delegates include persons with disabilities who are using AAC, their caregivers, rehabilitation professionals, social workers, technologists, speech language pathologists, special educators, ENT specialists, audiologists, etc.

The theme of the conference is “Bridging the gap: Empowering Diverse Communicators with Recent Trends in AAC” and it has been approved as a Continual Rehabilitation Education (CRE) program by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI).