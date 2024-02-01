Expert says Finance Minister has adopted a professional approach in the present context of Indian economy

February 01, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has received mixed reactions in the region with the ruling party members hailing it and the opposition members criticising it.

Organisations and associations have given a balanced opinion on it.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi termed the Union Budget as not election-oriented but development-oriented budget prepared keeping in mind the interests of the poor.

Ms. Sitharaman has ensured that both development and financial security are kept in focus. Agriculture, health and fisheries have been given priority and ₹11.11 lakh crore has been earmarked for infrastructure development, he said.

Member of Legislative Assembly Maheshh Tenginakai has said that the budget has been presented keeping the concept of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat in mind and facilitating everyone’s growth.

Status quo

The Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) headed by its president S.P. Saunshimath, vice-president Praveen Agadi, honorary secretary Ravindra S. Baligar and other office-bearers has termed the interim budget as status quo budget from the economic point of view of the country.

Pointing out that no new tax proposals have been made, they have said that it is regrettable that no GST Amnesty Scheme has been announced to help entrepreneurs and traders. They are also disappointed as no concession has been declared for micro, small and medium enterprises.

The Hubballi Branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants headed by chairman Mallikarjun Pise, secretary Dhanapal Munnolli and other office-bearers has termed the proposals in the budget regarding allocation of expenditure as excellent and growth-oriented.

Noted Chartered Accountant from Hubballi N.A. Charantimath has said that in the present context of Indian economy, policy initiatives and proposals announced in the interim budget will drive India’s growth in the coming years. It is good that populist measures have not been announced and a professional approach has been adopted, he said.

Prudent

Professor of Economics of Karnatak University, Dharwad, B.H. Nagoor has termed the interim budget as a prudent budget as it balances between fiscal discipline and unwarranted populist schemes.

Push towards green economy, research and innovation, health coverage for the vulnerable, establishing more medical colleges are welcome initiatives proposed in the budget and so is the massive corpus fund of one lakh crore rupees allocated for research and innovation, he said.

‘Anti-people’

Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) has termed the interim budget anti-people as it has not given any assurance towards employment generation for youth.

State secretary of DYFI Basavaraj Pujar has said that the budget has nothing for the crores of unemployed educated youth. The statement made by the Finance Minister that the Prime Minister has alleviated concern towards food is a cruel joke as the country has already gone further down to the 111th position in the hunger index, he said.

The former president of KCCI and Congress leader Vasant Ladawa has termed the budget disappointing as it lacks any special scheme for creating employment and encouraging agriculture and manufacturing sectors. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, loan burden has increased to ₹1,09,373 per person from ₹43,134 in 2014, he said.

