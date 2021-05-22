Expert panel’s preliminary report lists probable causes for black fungus

Use of tap water in humidifiers has been mooted as possibility

As per the preliminary report of a microbiologists’ committee, possible sources of contamination in mucormycosis (black fungus) cases were use of tap water for humidifiers, growth of fungus in cannulas and ICU equipments, Health and Family Welfare Minister K. Sudhakar has said.

Speaking to press persons before inspecting the facilities and COVID-19 management at the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and Hospital in Hubballi on Saturday, Dr. Sudhakar said that distilled water should be used for humidifiers.

“However it has been found that tap water was used instead of distilled water. Cannulas and other equipments are used in ICUs. To check fungus growth, they should be completely sanitised or new sets of equipments should be used for treatment according to the preliminary report,” he said.

To a query, Dr. Sudhakar said that another reason for the disease was excess use of steroids. Excess use of steroids would badly affect the immunity of patients with diabetes, which in turn would lead to mucormycosis, he said.

Clarifying that mucormycosis was not an epidemic, he said that hardly around 40-plus cases used to be reported in the country earlier. “Now such numbers are being reported from district centres. As per the data available around 250 infected cases of the disease have been reported in the State. As announced by the Chief Ministers all these patients will be treated for free. Precautionary measures too are being taken, he said,” he said.

Later addressing a press conference, Dr. Sudhakar said that the State government had spent ₹350 crore for COVID-19 management and various healthcare facilities during the last year. “Apart from providing free treatment at government hospitals, the government is also providing free treatment to patients in private hospitals and expensive medicines are being procured for mucormycosis. The treatment which will cost around ₹2.5 lakh is being provided for free,” he said.

Clarifying that there was no shortage of medicines for black fungus, he said the State will receive 1,450 vials of the medicine in a day and doctors had been directed to initiate the line of treatment.

“We have told doctors that we will ensure that the supply chain is not broken,” he added.