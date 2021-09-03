Expert panel to study how RTCs can be made profitable

Sixty drivers get gold medals for accident-free record on the 60th anniversary of KSRTC

The financial woes of road transport corporations (RTCs), which were badly affected by the pandemic, was on the top of everyone’s mind during the 60th anniversary celebrations of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Friday.

At the function held in the Vidhana Soudha, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said a committee of experts would be set up to conduct a study on the cash-strapped RTCs. It would be tasked with finding solutions to make the transport corporations financially self-reliant and profitable.

“There is a need to fix the problems faced by the corporations. The committee will study the problems and come out with proposals to mobilise revenue sources and expansion of the existing networks,” Mr. Bommai said.

Since the start of the pandemic, all the four RTCs in the State have been relying on the State government to pay their staff. Mr. Bommai said the previous government led by B.S. Yediyurappa had provided financial assistance of ₹2,300 crore to the RTCs. Since assuming office, Mr. Bommai’s government has released ₹108 crore.

To mark the 60th anniversary, Mr. Bommai presented gold medals to 60 drivers to commend them for accident-free driving in 15 years.

Shiva, who drives an air-conditioned bus between Bengaluru and Chennai, was happy to receive a commendation for his work. “I joined the corporation in 1988. In 1996, I received a silver medal for accident-free driving, and now I have a gold medal. I take utmost care while driving and provide good service to passengers. Many passengers have also given me gifts in appreciation for my driving,” he said.

According to an official, prior to Friday’s event, gold medals for accident-free driving had been presented in 2015. “More than 300 drivers of all the four corporations are eligible for receiving gold medals. Due to the pandemic, we had to conduct the event following safety protocols and it was decided to present medals to only 60 drivers. Other eligible drivers will get the medals at functions organised by their respective RTCs,” the official said.