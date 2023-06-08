Expert moot promotion of pluralistic healthcare system

June 08, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - MYSURU

A two-day national conference on integrated care in neurological disorders conducted by the JSS Ayurveda Medical College began here on Thursday, June 7.

The conference UNNATI-2023 is being held in association with the Interdisciplinary Research Unit (IDRU) involving JSS Medical College, JSS College of Physiotherapy, JSS Institute of Speech and Hearing, JSS College and School of Nursing.

The objective of the conference is to highlight the integration in care of neurological disorders especially stroke, degenerative diseases, brain and spinal injuries and treatment and is in line with the pursuit of an integrated healthcare system that builds on the best practices of different traditions, according to the organisers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. G.G. Gangadharan, Fellow of Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeetha, Ministry of AYUSH, said in his keynote address that it was observed all over the world that a single system of healthcare delivery was not effective to alleviate the requirements of the populace and there was an increasing evidence of pluralistic healthcare systems being practiced even in many of the advanced nations. But the percentage of such practice was greater in developing and economies owing to various reasons including non-availability of mainstream healthcare, financials involved besides socio-cultural dimensions, said Dr. Gangadharan.

He said it was widely being accepted that better healthcare was possible by integrating traditional and local systems with the mainstream medicinal systems. Dr. Gangadharan pointed out that Ayurveda could play a positive role in this inter-disciplinary collaboration for an effective model of healthcare with universal application and relevance.

Earlier, Dr. Ishwar V. Basavaraddi, Director, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, New Delhi, Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, Executive Secretary, JSS Mahavidyapeetha and others inaugurated the conference in the presence of Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji of Suttur Mutt.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.