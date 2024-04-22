Expert committee to examine out-of-syllabus questions in CET-2024

April 22, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State government has constituted an expert committee to examine the complaints of out-of-syllabus questions in the Common Entrance Test (CET), which was conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) recently.

“The CET-2024 was held on April 18 and 19 for four subjects - Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology. More than three lakh students appeared for the exam across the State. Pursuant to the exams, news reports have mentioned that a number of questions from the papers were allegedly out of syllabus of CET. Representations have also been received that many questions were not from the syllabus and that this has affected the students. Demands for providing grace marks or re-conducting the exam have also been made. The KEA has given students an opportunity to raise objections to the questions up to April 27. The KEA has been asked to submit a detailed report in this regard to the government,” a press release from the Higher Education Department said.

“In the meantime, the matter has been examined by the government and a committee of experts for each of the four subjects has been set up by the government to ascertain the number of questions that are out of the syllabus of CET. The expert committee has been mandated to provide its report immediately. KEA will act in the interests of the students who have appeared for the CET exam. Based on the report of the expert committee, a further decision will be taken,” the release added.

Srikar M.S., Principal Secretary of the Higher Education Department, who made the announcement on Monday, told The Hindu, “The interest of the students will be utmost priority and no hardship will be caused to the students. The expert committee will submit the report within three or four days.”

“There is a lot of ambiguity about the number of questions asked from out of syllabus. Someone says it was 50 questions, another one says it’s 40. The committee will examine all these things properly, then submit the report. Each of the four subjects has separate subject experts - they are principals and lecturers of government and private PU colleges randomly selected,” Mr. Srikar added.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) protested in front of the KEA office on Monday, while the All India Democratic Student’s Organisation (AIDSO) submitted a report to the Executive Director of KEA.