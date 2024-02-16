GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Expert committee to examine feasibility of setting up agriculture university in Mandya

The government was earlier keen to announce the setting up of a new University of Agricultural Sciences in Mandya, but has now decided to move cautiously following opposition from prominent academicians and experts

February 16, 2024 04:43 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of University of Agriculture Sciences, Bengaluru.

A file photo of University of Agriculture Sciences, Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 

An expert committee will be constituted to examine the feasibility of starting an agriculture university in V.C. Farm of Mandya district in Karnataka, according to the budget presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on February 16. 

According to sources, the government was earlier keen to announce the setting up of a new University of Agricultural Sciences in Mandya, but has now decided to move cautiously following opposition from prominent academicians and experts. Academicians, including former vice-chancellors, had expressed concern that carving out the new university from the existing UAS-Bengaluru would not be feasible for operations, as both would become very small and would not get international recognition. They had also argued that overheads would be high due to the small size of the proposed university in Mandya. 

The Hindu had reported the government’s move to set up a new UAS in Mandya. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / agriculture / university

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.