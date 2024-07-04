ADVERTISEMENT

Expert committee set up to study pollution level in Cauvery river

Published - July 04, 2024 07:10 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka government has formed an expert committee, headed by Niranjan, Chief Environment Officer of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, to study the pollution level in the Cauvery.

The committee will review and submit a report within 10 days to ascertain whether the Cauvery river water is polluted due to the inflow of sewage water, solid waste, industrial waste, and other types of pollutants.

The committee was formed after MLC Dinesh Gooli Gowda wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre about the possible addition of pollutants into the river.

The MLC had written that the Cauvery water has lost its natural quality due to the pollutants and that the health of citizens and aquatic animals are being adversely affected.

