GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Expert committee set up to study pollution level in Cauvery river

Published - July 04, 2024 07:10 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka government has formed an expert committee, headed by Niranjan, Chief Environment Officer of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, to study the pollution level in the Cauvery.

The committee will review and submit a report within 10 days to ascertain whether the Cauvery river water is polluted due to the inflow of sewage water, solid waste, industrial waste, and other types of pollutants.

The committee was formed after MLC Dinesh Gooli Gowda wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre about the possible addition of pollutants into the river.

The MLC had written that the Cauvery water has lost its natural quality due to the pollutants and that the health of citizens and aquatic animals are being adversely affected.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.