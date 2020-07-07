Expert committee gives nod to online learning, sets norms

The 14-member expert committee formed by the State government to look into the modalities of online learning submitted its report on Tuesday, allowing both live as well as pre-recorded classes, but with caveats and guidelines. The government will study the report and take a call on the matter.

The report titled, ‘Continuation of Learning in School Education of Karnataka’, bats for mandatory parental supervision for students up to class two.

Screen time

The maximum screen time recommended per session is 30 minutes, but 15 minutes extra will be allowed for students from class six and above. The report also specifies the frequency of classes that can be held every week and the maximum number of sessions per day.

It suggests that schools can conduct classes on alternate days for students up to class two. For higher grades — three and above — online classes can be conducted five days a week. At the same time, the report states, “Two days of the week should be strictly non-screen time.”

While schools can conduct up to four sessions a day for students in class nine and ten, they can conduct only three daily sessions for those in class six to eight. It recommends two online sessions of 30 minutes each for students in class one to five.

The committee has also recommended that access to recordings of live sessions should be provided with adequate cyber protection to prevent any misuse.

Inclusive approach

Although it has come up with guidelines for online classes, the committee has said that schools should adopt a “blended” approach and use different modes of teaching. “When technology is used, no child must be deprived of access to education – if a child, for whatever reason, is unable to access through technology, the school should provide ways in which the key learning objectives of that session/module is accessible to the child,” the report states.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said, “We will study the recommendations of the report. We are also waiting for the High Court verdict on the same. Based on it, we will decide the next course of action.”

The State government had banned online classes till class five. The department later permitted online classes temporarily.