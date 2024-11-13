ADVERTISEMENT

Experimental Fortification Lab Centre opened at KLE

Published - November 13, 2024 06:53 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Narendra Mohan, former director of National Sugar Institute, Prabhakar Kore, KLE chairman, and others at the inauguration of the Experimental Fortification Lab Centre in Belagavi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Narendra Mohan, former director, National Sugar Institute, Kanpur, inaugurated Experimental Fortification Lab Centre at KLE society in Belagavi on Wednesday.

The centre in the KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research will serve as a hub for pioneering research and development in the fortification of food staples. It will help improve nutritional outcomes across the country, said a release.

KLE Society chairman Prabhakar Kore said it was a significant milestone to fight against malnutrition. It was significant that it was inaugurated a day before KLE Society’s foundation day.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by KAHER and key partners in the field of food technology and fortification of food staples. The MoU is aimed at strengthening collaborative efforts for the fortification of commonly consumed food staples, such as wheat, rice, sugar and oil, with essential micronutrients, thereby tackling the rising incidence of micronutrient deficiencies in India.

M.S. Ganachari, Registrar, KAHER, and Mohan, NSI, signed the MOU.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
