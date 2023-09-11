‘Experiences of all walks of life must reflect in literature’

September 11, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Writer and Dean of School of Humanities and Languages at Central University of Karnataka Vikram Visaji has held that the experiences of all walks of life should reflect in literature to keep the language growing.

“Kannada as a language is continuously growing because the experiences of all walks of life are getting reflected in it. Due to great writers like Kuvempu, Shivaram Karanth, Basavaraj Kattimani and Devanuru Mahadeva, who have expressed their unique experiences in their creative writings, Kannada is enriched. If the same set of people from the same era are writing about the same things, the language faces stagnation. If a creative work is grasped by different people differently, it is the strength of the work,” Mr. Visaji said.

He was speaking at an interaction on the novel, Ghandruk, authored by Satish Chapparike, at Sapna Book House in Kalaburagi on Monday.

“There are many works that have reflected the life in the corporate world. Most of them either over-criticise the corporate world or glorify it. The novel, Ghandruk, however, attempts to capture the mind of the corporate world in a balanced way. It depicts the conflict between the commercial affairs of the corporate world and the morality of an individual. It is an attempt to capture the mind of a new world and its values,” Mr. Visaji said.

According to Mr. Visaji, a good creative work is one which continues to be relevant and meaningful beyond the generation it has been written for.

“If a novel gives you a vivid picture of a particular area at a particular time, its relevance might end with the time and the place. The next generation will not read it. But a good work continues to be read for generations because of its universality. It is for this reason that we still read Kavirajamarga, the Vachanas and many such works that were written so many centuries ago. It will be premature to conclude that the novel, Ghandruk, belongs to this category. Only the future will tell. At present, I can say this novel disturbs you and disturbing the reader is a good quality of the work,” Mr. Visaji said.

Senior writer H.T. Pote and Satish Chapparike were present.

