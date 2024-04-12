ADVERTISEMENT

Expenditure observers appointed for Belagavi, Chikkodi

April 12, 2024 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission of India has appointed expenditure observers for the two Lok Sabha seats in Belagavi district.

Senior Indian Revenue Service officers N. Mohan Krishna (Ph: 8971311395) and Ankit Tiwari (Ph: 8904901395) have been appointed for Chikkodi constituency. They will be available in the new Public Works Department Inspection Bungalow in Shippur near Chikkodi between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Senior Indian Revenue Service officers Harkripal Khatana (Ph: 7259751395) and B. Narasing Rao (Ph: 7348921395) have been appointed for Belagavi constituency. They will be available in the Old Circuit House in Belagavi between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

